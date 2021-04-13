St. Helena tap water fails quality test

St. Helena’s tap water failed to meet a quality standard recently, although the water remains safe to drink, according to the city.

Test results for water collected Nov. 10, 2020, and March 9, 2021 on Knoll Place showed that city water exceeded the maximum level of haloacetic acids, according to a press release from the city. The running annual average for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 68 ug/L, exceeding the maximum of 60.

The Glass Fire damaged equipment at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant, so city staff started using more chlorine to ensure sufficient disinfection. The increased chlorine dose resulted in higher levels of haloacetic acids, which are byproducts of chlorination.

The city is taking steps to solve the problem. The sodium permanganate chemical feed system that was destroyed by the Glass Fire is scheduled to be restored by May 15. Staff already installed a mixer in one of the city's storage tanks and had the tanks professionally inspected and cleaned.

The water remains safe to drink, and there’s no need to boil water or take any other actions.