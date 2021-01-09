St. Helena tap water violated disinfection standard in November

St. Helena’s water system violated a drinking water standard in November, the city announced Friday.

In November, disinfectant residual was undetected in 7% of samples, exceeding the standard of 5%. Of 113 samples tested in November, eight had no detectable disinfectant residual.

Tests taken during the same time period did not indicate the presence of bacteria in the water. Water customers do not need to boil their water or take other actions, the city stated in a press release.

“Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what you should do, what happened, and what we are doing to correct this situation,” the press release stated.

City staff discovered a faulty disinfection system at one of the city’s drinking water treatment facilities while conducting daily rounds on Nov. 20. The problem had gone unnoticed for 22 hours because the Glass Fire had destroyed much of facility’s alarm notification system.

Staff immediately corrected the problem and notified city management and the State Division of Drinking Water. Staff also began testing for disinfection residual and flushing hydrants throughout the city.