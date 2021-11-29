St. Helena taps reserves to pay for wastewater treatment plant upgrade

The City of St. Helena will draw on reserves to cover a higher-than-expected construction bid to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant.

Thompson Builders’ low bid of $14.9 million exceeded the city’s own engineering estimate, and also exceeded the amount the city had budgeted for the project's construction phase.

To make up the difference, the city will draw approximately $2.3 million from its wastewater fund reserves and borrow about $900,000 from its traffic mitigation impact fund.

Both funds are separate from the city’s general fund, which could also be tapped as a last resort if necessary.

Public Works Director Mark Rincon said the bid is consistent with rising construction costs throughout the U.S.

The City Council spoke in support of the financing plan on Nov. 23. It's scheduled to formally approve the plan and award a bid on Dec. 14.

The wastewater treatment plant is operating under a cease-and-desist order pending upgrades that will enable it to meet new treatment standards.

Appeal granted

In other action, the council granted an appeal overturning the Planning Commission’s de facto denial of George Caloyannidis’ application for a demolition permit and design review at 1420/1428 Allyn Ave. The council's action allows the project to go forward.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

