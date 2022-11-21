St. Helena taps social influencers to promote local businesses

Sampling wine with her mom at St. Helena’s Clif Family Winery tasting room, Jessie Evans of Los Angeles looked like a typical tourist drawn to Napa Valley’s wine, food and hospitality.

In fact, she’s a food blogger, tastemaker and social influencer whose visit was part of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s 21st-century marketing strategy.

“I share with my audiences places I’m passionate about that they should go try,” Evans told the Star recently as she sat on a patio looking out on Andy Beckstoffer’s historic Dr. Crane vineyard.

Evans started the Jessie Eats food blog in 2015. Her Instagram page, @jessie_eats, has almost 24,000 followers. To the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, every one of them is a potential visitor.

“We give influencers directions, we curate itineraries and we put them in lodging, and in return they tell their followers about St. Helena,” said Amy Carabba-Salazar, the Chamber's president/CEO. “They’ve featured the St. Helena Historical Society’s history walk, great outdoors and hiking, biking, and, of course, wineries.”

Social influencing is sometimes stigmatized for excessive narcissism — think Kim Kardashian’s promotion of her extravagant lifestyle. However, Evans sees her job in more humble terms, when an emphasis on the word “social.”

“It’s not, ‘Look where I am, I’m so fabulous.’ I want to share a conversation, a friendship with people,” she said. “I say, ‘Look, here’s a place I love that I’m passionate about. You should try it.’”

In addition to what she calls “It List” destinations, Evans says she looks for “hidden gems” — including off-the-beaten-path locals hangouts like the Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen — that will help her followers make the most of their visits.

She’s not a traditional critic. If she doesn’t like something, she typically won’t post anything negative. But if she genuinely loves something, she’ll gush.

“The lodging in St. Helena is magical and stunning, and @winecountryinn is the perfect place to return ‘home’ to with gorgeous vineyard views and luxurious accommodations,” she wrote after spending a few nights at the Wine Country Inn.

Marketing St. Helena

Influencer marketing didn’t even exist 10 years ago, but it’s an industry on the rise.

According to the American Marketing Association (AMA), more than three-quarters of brand marketers are investing this year in influencer marketing, which is 30% cheaper than print advertising. According to AMA data, consumers are twice as likely to trust marketing content from people they know versus content distributed directly by a brand.

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, which has a $250,000 marketing contract with the city, has more than 30 influencer partners, Carabba-Salazar said.

Influencers help marketers reach millennials, who tend to be active on social media, seek out unique experiences, and book trips based on what they see on platforms like Pinterest and TikTok, Carabba-Salazar said.

“People don’t just book trips,” Carabba-Salazar said. “They need to be targeted.”

Influencer marketing is only one component of the Chamber’s marketing campaign. It also includes digital marketing and advertising, partnerships with Visit California and Expedia, feature appearances on regional TV newscasts, two Chamber websites, and social media platforms.

The Chamber’s community events also draw broader attention, like the holiday wine barrel tree that was featured on NBC’s “Today” in 2021.

Marketing efforts like Evans’ visit are especially important during the period between mid-fall and spring when tourism ebbs. Local marketers call it “cabernet season.”

“Jessie is going to try to amp up the energy as to why now is a great time to come to St. Helena,” Carabba-Salazar said.

Sure enough, days later Evans posted on Instagram, “Autumn in @sthelenaca is magical, and every corner of @winecountryinn’s charming property has been picture perfect!”

Special experiences

Evans said her followers often say they’ve followed one of her recommendations. For example, after she praised Press Restaurant in 2021, one follower who wasn’t accustomed to fine dining reported having a “special experience” there.

Evans was in the middle of a full day of tastings: Charles Krug, Clif Family and Crocker & Starr. During her last trip she shared with her followers a memorable tasting at Stony Hill.

“When you’re on property, you get an extra appreciation for the roots of where a wine or food comes from,” she said. “One of the things that’s cool about St. Helena is that a lot of restaurants source their products from local farms. There’s a sense of everyone working together.”

Evans’ most recent St. Helena visit produced plugs for, among other businesses, the Oakville Grocery's tri-tip sandwich, the Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen’s chicken tika masala and rack of lamb, the sweet and sour pig ears at Press, the California burger at Gott’s, and downtown shops like Acres Home and Garden and New West KnifeWorks.

Evans also vouched for the Chamber’s Little Book of Big Experiences, a $95 “Wine Passport” offering VIP tastings to 10 St. Helena wineries.

“We’re on a journey together,” Evans said. “I try to be selective in what I post, but if it’s something I’d share with my best friend — that’s what I’m posting.”