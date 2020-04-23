St. Helena teens remember one of their own -- Emma Fife

The painted and decorated wine barrels, both red and white – the colors of the Saints -- will be loaded into the back of a flatbed truck to begin a Memorial Drive starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at the high school. The parade will loop through town and end at the high school, where 500 T-shirts in Fife’s honor will be given away.

Kelperis, a 2019 SHHS graduate, said Ella Dunnington had the idea for the parade and T-shirts. “We wanted to do it quickly, so Emma is not forgotten at all,” he said. “We’re painting these in honor of her. The red ones will have her (jersey) number and hearts, while the white ones will have everything she likes,” including coffee cups and skateboards. He added the mural will be hung up somewhere downtown.

Dunnington said she and her family organized the Memorial Drive for Fife, “because she’s had an impact on every single person in this community, one way or another. I think it’s important that we come together as much as we can right now, show our love and support for each other and for Emma.”

This past fall, Fife was team captain of the girls varsity soccer team. “Emma has been on my soccer team for as long as I can remember,” Dunnington said. “It’s really heartbreaking that’s she’s not with us anymore.”