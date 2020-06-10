St. Helena to analyze Adams Street ballot initiative

The City Council told city staff Tuesday to draft an impartial analysis of a ballot initiative that would prohibit hotel development on the city’s Adams Street property.
Proponent Nancy Dervin’s Public Property Protection Act would protect the 5.6-acre Adams Street property from being developed with a hotel or motel “in perpetuity.”
In May, Dervin submitted a petition with 523 signatures. Despite some technical defects, 418 of the signatures were deemed valid, well more than the 344 necessary to qualify for the ballot.
Faced with the choice of adopting the initiative, putting it on the ballot, or ordering a study, the council chose the study.
The report will examine the fiscal, economic, environmental and land use impacts of prohibiting hotel development on Adams.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the report should also look at the effects of allowing hotel development, including on water, climate, traffic, safety, and housing demand.
Councilmember David Knudsen wanted to put the initiative on the ballot rather than “massage” the initiative with a staff analysis.
“I don’t think we need to tell (residents) how to look at this from a cost-benefit ratio,” Knudsen said. “They need to tell us, what do they want?”
The rest of the council agreed that an impartial study will help voters make a more informed decision.
The report will be presented to the council within the next 30 days. The council will have the choice of putting the initiative on the Nov. 3 ballot or adopting it as written. The deadline to put the initiative on the ballot is July 14.
The legal mechanism by which the initiative would take effect is unclear, according to a staff report by City Attorney Kara Ueda.
“This proposed initiative measure would not amend the City’s General Plan or the Zoning Code,” she wrote. “Neither does it give the City Council the authority to implement it by enacting any necessary ordinances or policies.”
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
