St. Helena to analyze Adams Street ballot initiative

The City Council told city staff Tuesday to draft an impartial analysis of a ballot initiative that would prohibit hotel development on the city’s Adams Street property.

Proponent Nancy Dervin’s Public Property Protection Act would protect the 5.6-acre Adams Street property from being developed with a hotel or motel “in perpetuity.”

In May, Dervin submitted a petition with 523 signatures. Despite some technical defects, 418 of the signatures were deemed valid, well more than the 344 necessary to qualify for the ballot.

Faced with the choice of adopting the initiative, putting it on the ballot, or ordering a study, the council chose the study.

The report will examine the fiscal, economic, environmental and land use impacts of prohibiting hotel development on Adams.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the report should also look at the effects of allowing hotel development, including on water, climate, traffic, safety, and housing demand.

Councilmember David Knudsen wanted to put the initiative on the ballot rather than “massage” the initiative with a staff analysis.