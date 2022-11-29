 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena to clarify policies on maintenance of water, sewer lines

  • Updated
  • 0

The St. Helena City Council is poised to clarify a vexing ambiguity that has delayed improvements to the downtown sidewalks.

The matter involves maintenance of water and sewer lines. The Municipal Code is vague, but the city’s policy has been to maintain customers’ water service lines but not their sewer laterals.

On Nov. 22 the council agreed with a staff recommendation to take responsibility for the point where the sewer lateral connects with the sewer main, but not the entire lateral.

What sounds like a dry — or maybe unpleasantly wet — technical matter actually has important implications for everyday citizens because it will help clear the way for repairs to the downtown sidewalks, which have become increasingly hazardous for pedestrians.

The city had encouraged landlords to upgrade their sewer laterals during sidewalk construction to prevent the new sidewalk from having to be torn up later. However, questions about who was responsible for what work contributed to the project’s postponement.

People are also reading…

The new policy will provide greater clarity for the city and landlords. Some landlords have said past city officials assured them decades ago that the city would assume responsibility for their sewer laterals.

In 2021 the city offered landlords loans of up to $7,500 to replace their laterals during sidewalk construction. There were no takers at the time, but City Manager Anil Comelo said he plans to “resurrect” that program in some form.

“I would really like to see the downtown sidewalk project get completed someday, so I’m inclined to help (landlords) where we can financially,” Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said.

An updated ordinance will come before the council in January, once the city has served notice to key stakeholders, including downtown landlords.

On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, the Lee Weather team debates the top 10 weather songs of all time. About the Across the Sky podcast The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Watch Now: Car defrosting tips to try this winter, and more videos to improve your life

Check out these tips for defrosting your car this winter, how to maintain alertness throughout the day, and more videos to improve your life.

Three car defrosting tips you should try
Autos

Three car defrosting tips you should try

  • Updated
  • 0

With temperatures dropping, prepare to spend more time in the morning clearing frost, ice and potentially snow from their car.

How to maintain alertness throughout the day
Health & Fitness

How to maintain alertness throughout the day

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s not uncommon to crash half-way through the day, but the reasons behind it are clear. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

How to stay warm, according to science
Health & Fitness

How to stay warm, according to science

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some scientifically proven ways to keep warm.

The benefits of getting enough iron in your diet
Health & Fitness

The benefits of getting enough iron in your diet

  • Updated
  • 0

Getting enough iron into your body is essential and comes with many benefits.

How you're supposed to clean your glasses
Lifestyles

How you're supposed to clean your glasses

  • Updated
  • 0

Cleaning glasses may sound like a simple enough task that doesn't need instructions. However, there are right and wrong ways to clean them, an…

Everyday activities that boost endorphins without exercise
Health & Fitness

Everyday activities that boost endorphins without exercise

  • Updated
  • 0

Sweating out at the gym is not the only way to get that endorphin boost! Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Can potatoes be part of a healthy diet?
Health & Fitness

Can potatoes be part of a healthy diet?

  • Updated
  • 0

Can potatoes be part of a healthy diet?

Why you should pay attention to bonus offers from banks
Autos

Why you should pay attention to bonus offers from banks

  • Updated
  • 0

Some banks give you more than $100 for opening a new account with them as a bonus. Here are a few things you should keep in mind. PennyGem’s J…

Why having a talk about finances before you get married is so important
Lifestyles

Why having a talk about finances before you get married is so important

  • Updated
  • 0

Weddings in 2022 are expected to happen in record numbers. This upcoming life-changing event is the perfect opportunity to get on the same pag…

Be on the look out for these items when thrift shopping
Home and Garden

Be on the look out for these items when thrift shopping

  • Updated
  • 0

There Braun coffee makers are worth a lot more than they’re being sold for. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

These are the signs you might have that new job
Lifestyles

These are the signs you might have that new job

  • Updated
  • 0

There are some indicators that you might have that new job. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has shares advice from experts. 

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News