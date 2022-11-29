St. Helena to clarify policies on maintenance of water, sewer lines

The St. Helena City Council is poised to clarify a vexing ambiguity that has delayed improvements to the downtown sidewalks.

The matter involves maintenance of water and sewer lines. The Municipal Code is vague, but the city’s policy has been to maintain customers’ water service lines but not their sewer laterals.

On Nov. 22 the council agreed with a staff recommendation to take responsibility for the point where the sewer lateral connects with the sewer main, but not the entire lateral.

What sounds like a dry — or maybe unpleasantly wet — technical matter actually has important implications for everyday citizens because it will help clear the way for repairs to the downtown sidewalks, which have become increasingly hazardous for pedestrians.

The city had encouraged landlords to upgrade their sewer laterals during sidewalk construction to prevent the new sidewalk from having to be torn up later. However, questions about who was responsible for what work contributed to the project’s postponement.

The new policy will provide greater clarity for the city and landlords. Some landlords have said past city officials assured them decades ago that the city would assume responsibility for their sewer laterals.

In 2021 the city offered landlords loans of up to $7,500 to replace their laterals during sidewalk construction. There were no takers at the time, but City Manager Anil Comelo said he plans to “resurrect” that program in some form.

“I would really like to see the downtown sidewalk project get completed someday, so I’m inclined to help (landlords) where we can financially,” Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said.

An updated ordinance will come before the council in January, once the city has served notice to key stakeholders, including downtown landlords.