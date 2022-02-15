St. Helena to discuss housing opportunity sites

The St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting via Zoom from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to discuss the Draft Housing Opportunity Sites Inventory.

City staff and consultants will be looking for feedback on the draft sites as they continue to make progress on the Housing Element update.

The sites inventory is a required component of the Housing Element that identifies sites that can meet the 254 units contained in St. Helena's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), plus a 20% buffer.

The requirements for what qualifies for the sites inventory is very narrow; land suitable for residential development must be appropriate and available for residential use during the eight-year planning period.

Identified sites that require rezoning may be included in the inventory, provided the housing element includes a program to accomplish the rezoning early within the planning period.

Other characteristics to consider when evaluating the appropriateness of sites include physical features (e.g. susceptibility to flooding, slope instability, or other environmental considerations) and location (proximity to transit, jobs, and public or community services). Any housing unit constructed during the RHNA cycle period will be counted towards the City’s RHNA obligation whether it is included in the site inventory or not.

The selected sites serve to show that St. Helena has the appropriately zoned land to accommodate its RHNA obligation; it doesn't preclude housing from being built on other appropriate sites in the City.