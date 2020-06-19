St. Helena to evaluate police use of force policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Helena City Council will hold a special meeting to review the police department’s use of force policy and consider possible revisions at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

The May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked an intense nationwide discussion of racism and policing tactics.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring have signed a pledge issued by former President Barack Obama calling on mayors to address use of force policies in their cities. Dohring first asked to review the department's use of force policy on March 10.

The St. Helena Police Department’s handbook allows the use of “carotid control holds” by trained officers dealing with a subject who is “violent or physically resisting” or who has “demonstrated an intention to be violent and reasonably appears to have the potential to harm officers, him/herself or others.”

The use of such holds “should generally be avoided” against pregnant women, the elderly, “obnoxious juveniles,” and people who appear to have Down syndrome or visible neck problems, the policy states.