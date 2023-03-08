The city of St. Helena is facing projected small budget shortfalls over the next six years, and is likely to fill those deficits using some of the city’s currently estimated $12.1 million in reserves. Surpluses are expected to start up in several years, when the Farmstead hotel is slated to open up.

But according to an updated long-term financial forecast presented by the Baker Tilly financial advisory firm at a Council meeting last week, those deficits could become much steeper should the city invest, as desired, into unfunded or underfunded infrastructure needs, as well as city staffing needs like competitive pay. And the city could pursue strategies such as allowing the development of new hotels or increasing local taxes to close that gap.

The firm was hired by the city in October last year to review the city’s previous long-term financial forecast — presented to the council in May 2022 — and expanded it to encompass the city’s capital investment and operational needs.

But with those needs incorporated, St. Helena’s projected general fund deficit would increase to $5.8 million in fiscal year 2023-24 and essentially stay at that level for years; the city’s reserves would be fully depleted by the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Baker Tilly was also hired to identify strategies that would improve the city’s long-term budget position. Sam Lieberman, senior manager at Baker Tilly, at the meeting identified 13 strategies that would have a “moderate to high fiscal impact.” Those potential strategies included, according to the presentation, allowing the development of new hotels, implementing a library parcel tax, reviewing and updating the city’s business license tax, implementing a 1.5% real property transfer tax, eliminating the St. Helena Public Library entirely, selling off surplus property, and several other possible actions.

All the strategies together would save the city about $15 million a year, Lieberman said at the meeting, though he added that the goal of the revenue enhancements is near where the projected deficit is expected to land, at $5.5 million.

Steve Toler, director of Baker Tilly, noted at the meeting that the city would need to take action on the strategies by November 2024.

Councilmember Lester Hardy noted at the meeting that the St. Helena community has high expectations for how the city functions, and that “we’re going to run right off the cliff if we try to meet those expectations without taking our fiscal reality into account.”

Councilmember Anna Chouteau said at the meeting the fiscal reality was shocking, and recommended the council to keep moving forward in addressing the city’s issues as soon as possible.

“It seems like the longer we wait, the more we end up paying for it, and it just keeps getting worse and worse,” Chouteau said.

Chouteau added that she thinks the city does need to consider and talk about how to get another hotel, given the various challenges the city is facing, and that most options would involve adding or increasing taxes. She added that the only strategy she was absolutely opposed to was eliminating the St. Helena library.

Mayor Paul Dohring said decisions needed to happen at some point. He said he’d be interested in exploring various taxes — the city’s business license tax and a real estate transfer tax — but he would feel uncomfortable reducing the city’s reserve down below 30% of the city’s general fund, as the city has had to depend on the reserve during recessions.

Because the council item was informational, the council didn’t take action at the meeting.

