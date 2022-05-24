St. Helena to fly POW/MIA flag permanently

Members of St. Helena’s American Legion Post 199 gathered outside the old City Hall Monday to raise the POW/MIA flag honoring prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.

The city previously raised the POW/MIA flag on its ceremonial flagpole on Veterans Day in 2019. Post member Mike Griffin asked the City Council to fly the POW/MIA flag permanently on its taller main flagpole, just below the American flag.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Griffin said the flag pays tribute to the 83,204 U.S. military personnel since World War II who’ve gone unaccounted for. Of those recorded during the Vietnam War, California leads the nation with 160 soldiers confirmed or presumed to be dead whose bodies were never recovered.

The National League of POW/MIA Families “strongly recommends that state and municipal entities fly the POW/MIA flag daily to demonstrate continuing commitment to the goal of the fullest possible accounting of all personnel not yet returned to American soil.”

“I'm proud to be an elected in a community that continues to honor our lost and missing servicemen and women,” said City Councilmember Eric Hall, who helped shepherd the matter through the city’s planning process. “This flag, which will continuously fly with the stars and stripes, shows we are keeping our promise to never forget those who are lost.”

“It's also a symbol to raise awareness of mental health illnesses plaguing our country, and our veteran community in particular. Veteran suicides continue unabated and we need to do more there, and for many other mental health issues across the board.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.