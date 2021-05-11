St. Helena to form committee on diversity, equity and inclusion

The City of St. Helena is forming a permanent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and taking other steps to promote tolerance for marginalized and underrepresented groups.

The City Council authorized staff Tuesday to organize the committee, which will discuss and make recommendations on topics like housing, LGBTQ+ and gender issues, community engagement and racial justice.

The committee will be appointed by the council and subject to the Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law. It will include a youth member.

Preya Nixon, assistant to the city manager, proposed a “robust and inclusive recruiting effort.”

The council also approved a slate of other initiatives, including an LGBTQ+ listening session, honoring the history of the Wappo at Wappo Park, create a plaque recognizing St. Helena’s former Chinatown, and updating the city website to acknowledge and celebrate indigenous people.

The work follows up on a council resolution passed last October calling discrimination and systemic racism a “public health crisis” and reaffirming the city’s commitment to “advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”