St. Helena to form committee on diversity, equity and inclusion

The City of St. Helena is forming a permanent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and taking other steps to promote tolerance for marginalized and underrepresented groups.
The City Council authorized staff Tuesday to organize the committee, which will discuss and make recommendations on topics like housing, LGBTQ+ and gender issues, community engagement and racial justice.
The committee will be appointed by the council and subject to the Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law. It will include a youth member.
Preya Nixon, assistant to the city manager, proposed a “robust and inclusive recruiting effort.”
The council also approved a slate of other initiatives, including an LGBTQ+ listening session, honoring the history of the Wappo at Wappo Park, create a plaque recognizing St. Helena’s former Chinatown, and updating the city website to acknowledge and celebrate indigenous people.
The work follows up on a council resolution passed last October calling discrimination and systemic racism a “public health crisis” and reaffirming the city’s commitment to “advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”
After that proclamation, the city hosted “listening sessions” on racial issues, held a digital roundtable where residents shared their own experiences with racism, started offering live Spanish interpretation during public meetings, and revised the city’s vision and mission statements to prioritize diversity and inclusion.
The city is also taking steps to promote inclusion and tolerance inside City Hall.
A diversity and inclusion audit will evaluate the city’s internal policies, procedures, training and practices. CircleUp Education, an Oakland-based social enterprise that started working with the city last fall, will offer training for police officers and conduct a workplace bias and discrimination survey for city staff.
The city will also join the Government Alliance on Race and Equality (GARE) to learn and share best practices for social justice in local government.
The council already budgeted $10,000 for diversity and inclusion awareness training. At Thursday’s budget hearing, the council will consider an additional $45,000 allocation in the 2021-2022 budget for other initiatives along those same lines, including the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.