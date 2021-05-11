 Skip to main content
St. Helena to form committee on diversity, equity and inclusion

St. Helena to form committee on diversity, equity and inclusion

City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The City of St. Helena is forming a permanent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and taking other steps to promote tolerance for marginalized and underrepresented groups.

The City Council authorized staff Tuesday to organize the committee, which will discuss and make recommendations on topics like housing, LGBTQ+ and gender issues, community engagement and racial justice.

The committee will be appointed by the council and subject to the Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law. It will include a youth member.

Preya Nixon, assistant to the city manager, proposed a “robust and inclusive recruiting effort.”

The council also approved a slate of other initiatives, including an LGBTQ+ listening session, honoring the history of the Wappo at Wappo Park, create a plaque recognizing St. Helena’s former Chinatown, and updating the city website to acknowledge and celebrate indigenous people.

The work follows up on a council resolution passed last October calling discrimination and systemic racism a “public health crisis” and reaffirming the city’s commitment to “advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

After that proclamation, the city hosted “listening sessions” on racial issues, held a digital roundtable where residents shared their own experiences with racism, started offering live Spanish interpretation during public meetings, and revised the city’s vision and mission statements to prioritize diversity and inclusion.

The city is also taking steps to promote inclusion and tolerance inside City Hall.

A diversity and inclusion audit will evaluate the city’s internal policies, procedures, training and practices. CircleUp Education, an Oakland-based social enterprise that started working with the city last fall, will offer training for police officers and conduct a workplace bias and discrimination survey for city staff.

The city will also join the Government Alliance on Race and Equality (GARE) to learn and share best practices for social justice in local government.

The council already budgeted $10,000 for diversity and inclusion awareness training. At Thursday’s budget hearing, the council will consider an additional $45,000 allocation in the 2021-2022 budget for other initiatives along those same lines, including the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Budget session Thursday, town hall Wednesday

The St. Helena City Council will hold its annual budget session at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 13, via Zoom.

The city will hold a town hall meeting on emergency preparedness at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, also via Zoom.

