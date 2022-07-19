St. Helena to hear input on housing plan

The St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting via Zoom to discuss and hear public input on the proposed Housing Element at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

The draft Housing Element for 2023-31 contains a “residential site inventory” identifying potential housing sites. It specifies how St. Helena can meet its housing targets under the new Regional Housing Needs Allocation. It also addresses new state mandates involving housing densities, fair housing, accessory dwelling units and other issues.

Based on input from the public, the City Council and the Planning Commission, the draft Housing Element will be amended and brought back for more public hearings later this year. The city must submit its Housing Element to the state by Jan. 31, 2023.

The draft Housing Element is available at sthelenahousing.com. Comments may be shared at Thursday's meeting or submitted through July 29 to ahecock@cityofsthelena.org or to City of St. Helena, c/o Aaron Hecock, AICP, 1572 Railroad Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574.