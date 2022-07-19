St. Helena to hear input on housing plan

STAR STAFF
The St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting via Zoom to discuss and hear public input on the proposed Housing Element at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
The draft Housing Element for 2023-31 contains a “residential site inventory” identifying potential housing sites. It specifies how St. Helena can meet its housing targets under the new Regional Housing Needs Allocation. It also addresses new state mandates involving housing densities, fair housing, accessory dwelling units and other issues.
Based on input from the public, the City Council and the Planning Commission, the draft Housing Element will be amended and brought back for more public hearings later this year. The city must submit its Housing Element to the state by Jan. 31, 2023.
The draft Housing Element is available at
sthelenahousing.com. Comments may be shared at Thursday's meeting or submitted through July 29 to ahecock@cityofsthelena.org or to City of St. Helena, c/o Aaron Hecock, AICP, 1572 Railroad Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574.
U.S. Cities Building the Most Homes
Rising real estate values and increasing rents have stretched budgets for homebuyers and renters over the last two years. The median home sales price in the U.S.
jumped by nearly $100,000 from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2022 amid low interest rates and a stronger-than-expected pandemic economy. Rents were flat for much of 2020 with COVID-related renter protections and rental assistance programs in place but accelerated in 2021 and the first half of 2022. Median rent in the U.S. has increased by more than 15% over the past year and recently passed $2,000 per month for the first time.
Since the beginning of 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in efforts to combat inflation throughout the economy. Between rising mortgage rates and the rapid run-up in home values, the residential real estate market has shown recent
signs of cooling. But while a leveling out in demand could slow the pace of price increases, these measures cannot solve another fundamental challenge in the U.S. housing market: a major shortage of housing supply.
Researchers at federal mortgage backer Freddie Mac have estimated that the U.S. has a housing supply shortage of
3.8 million units. This shortage has been fueled in large part by a decline in single family home construction, particularly for starter homes, dating back to the 1980s. And with millennials now comprising the largest generational segment of the homebuying market, a lack of affordable entry-level homes has driven competition for housing and kept larger numbers of young adults renting, contributing to price increases for buyers and renters alike.
Home building is approaching historical highs after over two decades of underinvestment
The lack of housing supply has been exacerbated by significant underinvestment in new housing since the last recession. New housing authorizations tend to fall temporarily during economic downturns, but the collapse of the housing market in the mid-2000s and ensuing Great Recession sent annual housing authorizations to historic lows. New housing permits have recovered slowly over the last decade, only recently surpassing historic averages.
Starts and completions were delayed in 2021 amid worker shortages and supply chain disruptions
Despite recent demand and a clear need for new housing supply, the construction industry has
struggled to keep up during the pandemic. COVID-related disruptions have produced worker shortages and hindered supply chains, making it harder and more expensive to obtain building materials. As a result, more single-family units are seeing monthslong delays in the time it takes to start and complete construction when compared to years past.
Utah and Idaho are building homes at the fastest growth rate
Although supply is a challenge across the U.S., some locations are moving faster than others in authorizing new construction. Fast-growing states in the Mountain West, like Utah, Idaho, and Colorado, along with Sun Belt destinations like Texas and Florida, lead the U.S. in the rate of new housing authorizations relative to existing homes. At the local level, major cities in these fast-growing states are also among the leading metros for new home construction.
To determine the metros building the most homes, researchers at
Inspection Support Network analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the number of new housing units authorized per 1,000 existing homes in 2021. In the event of a tie, the metro with higher total new housing units authorized in 2021 was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metros building the most homes.
Small and midsize metros building the most new housing
15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 17.9 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 15.7 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 26,077 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 22,414 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +16.3% Median home price: $374,074
14. Richmond, VA
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 18.1 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 16.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 9,547 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 8,340 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +14.5% Median home price: $320,654
13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 19.0 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 17.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,743 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 26,599 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +15.6% Median home price: $791,933
12. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 24.6 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 18.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 22,264 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 15,895 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +40.1% Median home price: $329,532
11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 25.9 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 16.7 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,006 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 19,308 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +55.4% Median home price: $639,316
10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 26.0 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 19.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 50,581 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 35,873 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +41.0% Median home price: $466,170
9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 26.2 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 25.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 69,263 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 63,672 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +8.8% Median home price: $299,998
8. Salt Lake City, UT
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 27.3 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 25.9 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 11,642 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 10,680 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +9.0% Median home price: $602,765
7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 27.9 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 23.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 78,705 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 62,708 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +25.5% Median home price: $381,089
6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 28.4 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 24.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,126 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 24,637 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +22.3% Median home price: $372,300
5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 29.0 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 24.2 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,618 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 24,470 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +25.1% Median home price: $376,474
4. Jacksonville, FL
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 34.6 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 23.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 22,738 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 14,687 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +54.8% Median home price: $355,286
3. Raleigh-Cary, NC
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 39.5 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 25.5 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 21,649 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 13,320 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +62.5% Median home price: $445,219
2. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 40.8 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 30.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 32,191 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 22,702 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +41.8% Median home price: $433,158
1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 59.4 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 39.7 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 50,907 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 32,037 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +58.9% Median home price: $594,441
