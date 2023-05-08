There’s no shortage of roads that need fixing, and total highway expenditures have grown over the past 20 years, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving America’s most common form of transportation. Funds dedicated to capital outlay, or the cost of equipment or expenditures to make improvements including construction, grew the most and secured the most funds, increasing from $87.4 billion in 2000 to $127.7 billion in 2020. Spending on maintenance also increased by nearly $20 billion, climbing from $43.7 billion in 2000 to $61.4 billion in 2020.
Highway costs aren’t isolated to physical improvements. Expenditures in administration, highway law enforcement, and bond interest have also increased in order to maintain orderly and safe roadways. This particular area of spending grew from $36.6 billion in 2000 to $55.1 billion in 2020.
While roads serve as important infrastructure, and investments in roadway improvements are growing, there are still regions where road quality is lagging behind. A surprising amount of East Coast states—where individuals are more likely to commute via public transit—are home to a large share of roadways in poor condition, while Midwest states are more likely to be farther down the list.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. To determine the states with the worst roads, researchers at Construction Coverage calculated the share of major roadways in poor condition. In the event of a tie, the state with the lower percentage of roadways in good condition was ranked higher. Major roadways are defined to include interstates, other freeways and expressways, other principal arterials, and minor arterials.
Here are the states with the worst roads.