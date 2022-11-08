St. Helena to improve Lewis Station Park, replace trees

Lewis Station Park at the corner of Hunt Avenue and Church Street is getting a major makeover.
City workers recently cleared trees and other vegetation from the park and plan to restore it with new landscaping and improved amenities.
A tree assessment found that three of the park’s oak trees had poor structure and were growing into the street. One pear tree was dead and the other two pears had reached the end of their lifespans.
In accordance with city policy, staff held a public hearing for the tree removals. No members of the public attended.
Staff removed the trees and bushes and installed a lock on the bathroom door that limits access to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Further excavation is on hold pending this week’s rainstorms.
According to staff, the next steps are to plant new trees, update amenities like benches, picnic tables and possibly shade structures, and remodel the bathroom. The park will be the site of St. Helena’s next Arbor Day celebration.
According to a 2020 article by Mariam Hansen of the St. Helena Historical Society, the park was established in 1975 on land donated by Rosa Lee Lewis, who lived next door.
