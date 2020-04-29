St. Helena to negotiate with applicant on potential Farmstead hotel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Helena City Council has appointed an ad hoc subcommittee to work on a development agreement for Ted Hall’s hotel project next to Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch.

Councilmembers David Knudsen and Mary Koberstein will work with city staff as the city and the applicant negotiate the contract spelling out each side’s responsibilities if the 65-room hotel is approved.

The agreement would address matters like infrastructure, fees and affordable housing requirements.

The project will still go through a series of public hearings in front of the Planning Commission and the City Council, but the ad hoc subcommittee “should help streamline the final approval process” by giving the council input on important policy matters early in the negotiation process, according to a staff report by Planning Director Maya DeRosa.

The development agreement will be subject to approval or denial along with applications for design review, variance, use permit and lot line adjustment.

Development agreements are common for large, complex projects like hotels. The city approved a development agreement for Rodney Friedrich’s Vineland Station hotel, which remains unbuilt.

Hall submitted a draft development agreement on Feb. 26. His application calls for 65 guest rooms spread among 10 single-story buildings, plus a reception and administrative center opposite La Fata Street, a multi-purpose agricultural learning center on the northeast side of the property, a fitness center and spa reserved for lodging guests only, and a pair of barns to house tractors and other equipment.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

