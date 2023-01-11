St. Helena to pay $147,000 fine for wastewater violations

The city of St. Helena will pay a $147,000 fine after its wastewater treatment plant discharged effluent that failed to meet state standards.

Some samples collected between February 2019 and February 2022 exceeded limits on copper, total coliform and total suspended solids, according to a notice of violation issued in October by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board.

One sample collected in January 2022 exceeded cyanide limits by 72%. Cyanide is a byproduct of ascorbic acid, which is used to dechlorinate treated wastewater. Another sample collected in December 2021 exceeded limits on residual chlorine.

According to a report to the council by Assistant Public Works Director Eric Janzen, staff at the water treatment plant and the wastewater treatment plant “conducted extensive evaluation of practices,” including “elimination of all copper-containing vegetation management chemicals.”

Copper kept showing up in the effluent, and staff is working to determine where it's coming from.

The City Council authorized payment of the fine on Tuesday. The money will come out of the city’s wastewater fund, which is separate from the general fund.

Located on Chaix Lane near the Napa River, the 1960s-era treatment plant was once considered a state-of-the-art facility that used sunlight and natural microbes to cleanse wastewater with minimal energy. The plant is no longer able to meet increasingly stringent California standards, and it’s been operating under a cease-and-desist order since 2016.

Regulators have allowed the plant to stay in operation pending major upgrades that are scheduled to be complete in August.

Crosswalks, finance vacancy

In other action on Tuesday, the council:

- approved plans for crosswalk improvements at Main/Pratt and Main/Elmhurst. The work includes new curb ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, crosswalk markings, and advance warning pavement markings. The project will now go out to bid.

- authorized an increased salary range of $116,975 to $142,184 per year for the vacant position of finance manager, previously called assistant administrative services director. Offering a lower salary, the city went through two rounds of recruitment to fill the position and identified only one qualified candidate, who turned down the offer due the high cost of housing in the area.

