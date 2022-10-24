St. Helena to release final EIR for Hunter project

The City of St. Helena plans to release a final environmental impact report for the 87-unit Hunter housing development on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Planning Commission will discuss the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Vintage Hall. Comments may be submitted via email to publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org. Written comments should be submitted no later than 1 p.m. Tuesday to be considered at the meeting.

The final EIR will be available at cityofsthelena.org, and physical copies will be available for public review at City Hall, 1572 Railroad Ave., and the St. Helena Public Library, starting on Wednesday.

The original application was filed in 2010. The applicants want to develop 87 housing units on a 16.9-acre property near the eastern terminus of Adams Street.

A draft EIR was released last fall. The final report includes public comments made last fall and responses drafted by consultants.