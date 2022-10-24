St. Helena to release final EIR for Hunter project

The City of St. Helena plans to release a final environmental impact report for the 87-unit Hunter housing development on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The Planning Commission will discuss the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Vintage Hall. Comments may be submitted via email to
publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org. Written comments should be submitted no later than 1 p.m. Tuesday to be considered at the meeting.
The final EIR will be available at
cityofsthelena.org, and physical copies will be available for public review at City Hall, 1572 Railroad Ave., and the St. Helena Public Library, starting on Wednesday.
The original application was filed in 2010. The applicants want to develop 87 housing units on a 16.9-acre property near the eastern terminus of Adams Street.
A draft EIR was released last fall. The final report includes public comments made last fall and responses drafted by consultants.
Photos: Go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in September. The price sold price was $10.25 million. The estate is located at 303 Deer Park Rd., St. Helena.
Paul Rollins photo
