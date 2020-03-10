St. Helena Tourist Improvement District grant applications due March 27

The St. Helena Tourist Improvement District (SHTID) is accepting grant applications for destination marketing projects aimed at promoting St. Helena to visitors for FY 2020-2021. Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, March 27. Applications can be found at sthelena.com or obtained by emailing admin@sthelena.com.

Formed in 2010, the Napa Valley Tourism Improvement District is funded through an assessment on hotel room nights implemented and collected by lodging businesses throughout the Napa Valley. The intent of the assessment is to support local activities and products that promote, support and enhance locally based tourism and hospitality efforts. Under the NVTID, each municipality, including the City of St. Helena, has created their own Tourist Improvement District Committee to monitor, support and fund activities for their respected cities.

The St. Helena TID Local Governing Board will entertain requests for funding whose sole objective is to advance tourism and hospitality in a significant and measurable way and which will have a demonstrated economic impact specific to the City of St. Helena community.

Requests for Funding are to be considered as the board determines and will be judged according to criteria that best achieve the following desired goals and objectives: