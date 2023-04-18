The St. Helena Unified School District has appointed Veronica Miranda as its new Director of Educational Services.

Miranda's official start date is July 1. She will replace the retiring Mary Allen, whose title of Director of Curriculum and Instruction is changing to Director of Educational Services "to better encompass more of the daily work being performed," said Assistant Superintendent Chris Heller.

In a statement issued April 12, Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said Miranda's extensive experience in educational leadership, curriculum development, and team building will make her a valuable addition to the district.

“We are very excited about what Ms. Miranda can contribute to the success of our district," Aurelio said. "Her expertise with English Language Learners, dedication to improving outcomes for all students, and commitment to the communities she’s served align perfectly with our mission and vision for St. Helena students."

"With over 26 years of experience in the education sector, Miranda has a proven record of supporting and collaborating with district staff to ensure that families, students, and the community are integral to the educational process while building lasting relationships," the district said in its statement. "In addition, her expertise in policy implementation, student-centered leadership, and her bilingual background will significantly benefit the diverse SHUSD community."

Miranda's previous roles include Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services and Principal at Northmead Elementary in Patterson Unified School District. She has also served as an Assistant Principal at Osborn Two Way Immersion in Turlock Unified School District, English Learner Coach, and Elementary Teacher at Patterson Unified School District.

In her new role as Director of Educational Services at St. Helena Unified, Miranda will oversee state and federal programs, compliance, assessment, accountability, and expanded learning programs. She will also be responsible for guiding instruction, mentoring teachers, and overseeing the development of the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP).

Miranda will have a starting base salary of $196,054.

