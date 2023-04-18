The St. Helena Unified School District has appointed Kay Vang as its new Chief Business Official (CBO).

Vang will start work on July 1, replacing the retiring Andrea Stubbs.

"With a wealth of experience in educational leadership and business management, Dr. Vang will play a pivotal role in driving SHUSD’s growth and maintaining financial stability," the school district said in a statement issued Monday.

Vang holds a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from California State University, Stanislaus, and is a certified Chief Business Official from the University of Southern California School Business Management Program. She also holds a Leading Edge Administrator Certification from the Technology Information Center for Administrative Leadership.

Vang has served as CBO at Piner-Olivet Union School District and Executive Director of Fiscal Services at Napa Valley Unified School District. She has also served as principal in various elementary schools across California.

As the CBO of St. Helena Unified, Vang will oversee the organization's financial operations, ensure timely audits, manage budgets, supervise facility maintenance, and contribute to developing strategic plans. In addition, she focuses on maintaining a healthy financial environment, implementing effective internal controls, and fostering positive and collaborative relationships.

“I’m very excited to add Dr. Vang as our new Chief Business Official,” Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said. “Kay knows our district and community, having lived and worked in Napa Valley. She also brings a balance to the position having spent time as an administrator on the educational side of the house. We will be in good hands with the addition of Dr. Vang.”

The school board is scheduled Thursday to award Vang a contract with a starting salary of $204,061.

