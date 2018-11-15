The St. Helena Unified School District has canceled school on Friday, Nov. 16, due to poor air quality.
“This difficult decision was made as a result of the cumulative physical effects of several days of unhealthy air quality and the mental and emotional impact on our students of being asked to stay indoors without physical activity,” the district announced Thursday in a statement posted on its website. “In addition, we will not have access to busing services tomorrow preventing many students from attending school.”
Air quality levels throughout Napa County are in the "unhealthy" range due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County. However, local schools had remained open all week, with limited outdoor activities.
“Under normal circumstances, we would remain open at AQI levels of 151-275, as we understand that closing school can have a significant financial impact on our families," the district said in a statement.
“The athletics staff will follow NCS guidelines for competitions and practices, and athletes will be notified by coaches directly.”
The Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena will be open on Friday.
School will resume Monday, Nov. 26, after the Thanksgiving break.