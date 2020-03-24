You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Helena Unified School District classes set to resume April 14

St. Helena Unified School District classes set to resume April 14

The St. Helena Unified School District is scheduled to resume regular classes on April 14, but school officials haven’t ruled out a longer closure as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Superintendent Marylou Wilson said the situation is changing day to day, but as of Tuesday she was not ready to declare that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Wilson said she’s coordinating with state authorities and with Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

Wilson said she was hoping to get more information at Wednesday’s meeting of the Napa County Office of Emergency Services. Look for updates at sthelenaunified.org, under “Message from the Superintendent – Daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates.”

St. Helena teachers initially prepared two weeks of distance learning lessons, and are adding a third week to cover the week of March 30-April 3. Spring break was already scheduled for the week of April 6-13.

Although school is set to resume after spring break, teachers are anticipating using Google Classroom if a longer closure is necessary, Wilson said.

The district’s distance learning is still evolving, Wilson said.

At the primary and elementary levels, it’s mostly paper-and-pencil work. The middle and high schools have paper packets available for students who don’t have Internet access at home, but most of the lessons at those grade levels are through the same PowerSchool Learning Management System the district has been using for the last five years.

The system is similar to online learning at the college level, with teachers uploading assignments and students uploading their work in response.

Students at the elementary and middle schools have school-issued Chromebooks, and high school students have laptops. Next week the district will provide iPads for primary school students who don't have them at home.

If the school closure is extended, teachers will offer online office hours, Wilson said.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News