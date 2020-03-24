St. Helena Unified School District classes set to resume April 14

The St. Helena Unified School District is scheduled to resume regular classes on April 14, but school officials haven’t ruled out a longer closure as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Superintendent Marylou Wilson said the situation is changing day to day, but as of Tuesday she was not ready to declare that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Wilson said she’s coordinating with state authorities and with Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

Wilson said she was hoping to get more information at Wednesday’s meeting of the Napa County Office of Emergency Services. Look for updates at sthelenaunified.org, under “Message from the Superintendent – Daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates.”

St. Helena teachers initially prepared two weeks of distance learning lessons, and are adding a third week to cover the week of March 30-April 3. Spring break was already scheduled for the week of April 6-13.

Although school is set to resume after spring break, teachers are anticipating using Google Classroom if a longer closure is necessary, Wilson said.

The district’s distance learning is still evolving, Wilson said.