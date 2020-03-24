St. Helena Unified School District classes set to resume April 14

The St. Helena Unified School District is scheduled to resume regular classes on April 14, but school officials haven’t ruled out a longer closure as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Superintendent Marylou Wilson said the situation is changing day to day, but as of Tuesday she was not ready to declare that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Wilson said she’s coordinating with state authorities and with Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.
Wilson said she was hoping to get more information at Wednesday’s meeting of the Napa County Office of Emergency Services. Look for updates at sthelenaunified.org, under “Message from the Superintendent – Daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates.”
St. Helena teachers initially prepared two weeks of distance learning lessons, and are adding a third week to cover the week of March 30-April 3. Spring break was already scheduled for the week of April 6-13.
Although school is set to resume after spring break, teachers are anticipating using Google Classroom if a longer closure is necessary, Wilson said.
The district’s distance learning is still evolving, Wilson said.
At the primary and elementary levels, it’s mostly paper-and-pencil work. The middle and high schools have paper packets available for students who don’t have Internet access at home, but most of the lessons at those grade levels are through the same PowerSchool Learning Management System the district has been using for the last five years.
The system is similar to online learning at the college level, with teachers uploading assignments and students uploading their work in response.
Students at the elementary and middle schools have school-issued Chromebooks, and high school students have laptops. Next week the district will provide iPads for primary school students who don't have them at home.
If the school closure is extended, teachers will offer online office hours, Wilson said.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
