St. Helena Unified School District keeps schools open, but cancels field trips, events

The St. Helena Unified School District is keeping schools open but canceling field trips and non-essential gatherings of 50 people or more amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The district announced Thursday it was canceling all school athletics until April 1 at the earliest and all field trips until April 13 at the earliest.

The last three performances of St. Helena Drama’s “Newsies” were canceled. Non-parent volunteers will not be allowed on campus until April 13 at the earliest.

The school district announced the new measures in coordination with other local schools and local and state health authorities.

With Wednesday’s declaration of a statewide emergency, “we’ve moved from preparing to mitigating,” Superintendent Marylou Wilson told the board.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio will make the final call on whether to close the schools, Wilson told the school board on Thursday.