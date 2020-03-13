St. Helena Unified School District keeps schools open, but cancels field trips, events

The St. Helena Unified School District is keeping schools open but canceling field trips and non-essential gatherings of 50 people or more amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The district announced Thursday it was canceling all school athletics until April 1 at the earliest and all field trips until April 13 at the earliest.
The last three performances of St. Helena Drama’s “Newsies” were canceled. Non-parent volunteers will not be allowed on campus until April 13 at the earliest.
The school district announced the new measures in coordination with other local schools and local and state health authorities.
With Wednesday’s declaration of a statewide emergency, “we’ve moved from preparing to mitigating,” Superintendent Marylou Wilson told the board.
Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio will make the final call on whether to close the schools, Wilson told the school board on Thursday.
The district is contacting parents of students with pre-existing health conditions to talk about whether independent study would be appropriate, Wilson said. Teachers are getting ready to conduct distance learning in case the schools are closed.
The Run Big event has also been postponed and potentially canceled, but the Give Big fundraiser is still happening online at givebigsthelena.org.
More information about the district's response to the coronavirus is available at sthelenaunified.org.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.