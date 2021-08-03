 Skip to main content
St. Helena Unified School District offers free breakfast, lunch for students

The St. Helena Unified School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the Seamless Summer Feeding Option for the 2021-2022 school year.

All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites:

St. Helena Primary School

St. Helena Elementary School

Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School

St. Helena High School

For additional information please contact: St. Helena Unified School District Food Service Department Attention: Angela Baxter, RD, Director of Food Service, 465 Main Street, St. Helena, CA 94574, 707-967-2722 or abaxter@sthelenaunified.org.

