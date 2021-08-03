St. Helena Unified School District offers free breakfast, lunch for students

The St. Helena Unified School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the Seamless Summer Feeding Option for the 2021-2022 school year.
All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites:
St. Helena Primary School
St. Helena Elementary School
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School
St. Helena High School
For additional information please contact: St. Helena Unified School District Food Service Department Attention: Angela Baxter, RD, Director of Food Service, 465 Main Street, St. Helena, CA 94574, 707-967-2722 or abaxter@sthelenaunified.org.
