St. Helena Unified School District offers free COVID-19 testing to community

The St. Helena Unified School District is partnering with N3 Laboratories to offer free COVID-19 testing for all St. Helena community members, including school district students and staff, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the main parking lot in front of the district office (Vintage Hall) at 465 Main St.

Advance registration is required for a testing appointment. Register no later than 9 a.m. on the desired test date by going to https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=20159019&calendarID=6040073.

You can also call 690-9670 or visit napacovid.com to schedule a testing appointment.

Results are available within 48 hours.

If you have medical insurance: When registering for the test, enter your insurance information in the form.

If you do not have medical insurance: When registering for the test, enter the words “No Insurance” in the second section under “Insurance Information.” There will be no charge for the test.