St. Helena Unified School District offers free COVID-19 testing to community

The St. Helena Unified School District is partnering with N3 Laboratories to offer free COVID-19 testing for all St. Helena community members, including school district students and staff, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the main parking lot in front of the district office (Vintage Hall) at 465 Main St.
Advance registration is required for a testing appointment. Register no later than 9 a.m. on the desired test date by going to https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=20159019&calendarID=6040073.
You can also call 690-9670 or visit napacovid.com to schedule a testing appointment.
Results are available within 48 hours.
If you have medical insurance: When registering for the test, enter your insurance information in the form.
If you do not have medical insurance: When registering for the test, enter the words “No Insurance” in the second section under “Insurance Information.” There will be no charge for the test.
Please contact Andi Stubbs, SHUSD Chief Business Official, at 967-2704 if you have questions about this testing option.