 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena Unified School District offers free meals for kids

  • 0
Star.jpg

The St. Helena Unified School District is offering free meal kits for children in the community on Monday and Wednesday mornings.

The kits will be available for pickup from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the St. Helena Elementary School cafeteria. Two days of meals will be handed out on Mondays and three days of meals will be handed out on Wednesdays.

Meals will be available June 13 through Aug. 3, except June 20 and July Fourth. Children do not need to be present for pickup.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News