St. Helena uses extra revenue to enhance fire department staffing

The City of St. Helena is using extra revenue to upgrade the fire department to a full-time model.

The city found itself with a $1.5 million in unallocated revenue thanks in part to $154,864 in unexpected federal coronavirus relief funds, approximately from $200,000 hotel revenues that are outperforming projections, and $443,774 in unexpected property tax revenue under a complex state financing mechanism known as “Excess ERAF.”

The financial breathing room allowed the city to spend $369,708 to change the St. Helena Fire Department to a full-time professional model with the fire station staffed 24 hours a day, which will improve response times and prevent the service gaps that could result under the current model, especially at night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The council also set aside a $500,000 reserve for unanticipated expenses (legal costs, infrastructure repairs, etc.) and authorized the following new budget items:

• $200,000 for additional street paving

• $154,000 for a one-time bonus for city employees

• $80,000 for moving expenses and contingency related to moving to City Hall to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus

• $70,000 for downtown parklets