St. Helena utility rate committee meets Dec. 29

  • Updated
The St. Helena Water and Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the firehouse, 1500 Main St.

The committee will review historical water use data, provide feedback on the Water and Wastewater Rate Study Financial Plan scenarios and assumptions, and review Proposition 218 compliance as it applies to tiered water rates, and discuss the next steps in the rate study process.

