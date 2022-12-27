St. Helena utility rate committee meets Dec. 29

The United States, specifically the Southwest, has not experienced a drought as severe as the one it is presently withstanding in roughly 1,200 years. Any drought lasting longer than 20 years is considered a megadrought. The American West is entering year 23 of devastating dryness, and by most measures, the situation is worsening. Experts say these conditions could last through 2030.
Between 2000 and 2021, temperatures in the West were, on average, 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than during the previous 50 years. As a result, about 75% of all land in the nine westernmost states in the continental U.S. are facing drought conditions; 35% of the land in those states is baking under drought conditions classified as extreme or exceptional. And while the situation is worst in the West, more than 80% of the U.S. is facing abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Major systems pivotal to daily life and economic stability in the West are under threat. The flow of the Colorado River, a lifeline for 40 million people in the upper and lower river basins, has declined by 20% since the start of the megadrought. Reservoirs along the river, like Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are central to agricultural and utility operations, and they are drying up at certain times of the year at a rate of 1 foot per week.
A 2022 UCLA study found that human-caused climate change has led to a 42% reduction in soil moisture, which is among the most serious consequences of drought. As temperatures rise, moisture is sapped from the soil, leaving behind poor-quality or unworkable farmland. Seasonal snowmelts, which help to quench dry lands, are happening earlier and faster and cannot adequately replenish moisture. Moisture reductions in the vegetation also lead to an increased risk of wildfires, turning entire landscapes into tinderboxes.
Droughts are likely to be a regular occurrence in the future. To better understand what our future might look like, and how we could be better prepared, Stacker cited data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the California Department of Water Resources to visualize the current megadrought in the West and its impact on the region.
