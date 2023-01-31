 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena utility rate committee to meet Feb. 9

  Updated
Bell Canyon Reservoir

A view of Bell Canyon Reservoir, one of St. Helena's primary water sources. Visible above the surface of the water is the top of the reservoir's intake tower, which needs to be replaced.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

A committee shaping St. Helena’s water and wastewater rates for the next five years will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the firehouse.

City staff has been working with the Rate Study Advisory Committee and the consulting firm Raftelis since last June to compile data about the cost of long-overdue water and sewer improvements and make recommendations to the City Council about a new rate structure. The council-appointed committee is chaired by Mario Trinchero.

The committee has settled on how much money the city needs over the next five years: $32.5 million for water projects and $23 million for sewer projects. It has also compiled a 20-year list that includes longer-term projects that won't be funded by the current round of rate increases.

"There's 20 years of work to be done based on previous underinvestment, and now we're catching up," City Manager Anil Comelo said. "The rates will need to include the costs of (capital) projects that will need to be performed in the next five years."

The five-year plan includes the following water projects:

• Water Treatment Plant Transmission Main Replacement — $7.9 million

• Napa Intertie Pipeline Replacement — $5.7 million

• Bell Canyon Intake Tower Replacement — $3.3 million

• Napa Intertie Pump Station Replacement — $3.1 million for design and construction over five years, plus $10 million in construction costs over 20 years (the $10 million is not included in the current rate study)

• Spring Mountain Pressure Zone Improvements (Holmes Tank Upgrade) — $3 million

On the wastewater side, the biggest expense is $13.4 million for Phase I upgrades already underway at the wastewater treatment plant.

Other wastewater projects include:

• High Priority Pipeline Replacement — $3.3 million

• Pipeline and Pump Station for Recycled Water — $1.7 million

• Sewer Replacement Program — $1.2 million

• Crinella Lift Station Improvements — $1.1 million

• Wastewater Treatment Plant Pond Cleaning, Decommissioning and Repurposing — $1 million

The full project list is available on the city’s website.

The committee has agreed on those funding goals, but not on how to achieve them. The rate structure is still subject to discussion and public input.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

