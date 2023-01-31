St. Helena utility rate committee to meet Feb. 9

A committee shaping St. Helena’s water and wastewater rates for the next five years will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the firehouse.
City staff has been working with the Rate Study Advisory Committee and the consulting firm Raftelis since last June to compile data about the cost of long-overdue water and sewer improvements and make recommendations to the City Council about a new rate structure. The council-appointed committee is chaired by Mario Trinchero.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The committee has settled on how much money the city needs over the next five years: $32.5 million for water projects and $23 million for sewer projects. It has also compiled a 20-year list that includes longer-term projects that won't be funded by the current round of rate increases.
"There's 20 years of work to be done based on previous underinvestment, and now we're catching up," City Manager Anil Comelo said. "The rates will need to include the costs of (capital) projects that will need to be performed in the next five years."
The five-year plan includes the following water projects:
• Water Treatment Plant Transmission Main Replacement — $7.9 million
• Napa Intertie Pipeline Replacement — $5.7 million
• Bell Canyon Intake Tower Replacement — $3.3 million
• Napa Intertie Pump Station Replacement — $3.1 million for design and construction over five years, plus $10 million in construction costs over 20 years (the $10 million is not included in the current rate study)
• Spring Mountain Pressure Zone Improvements (Holmes Tank Upgrade) — $3 million
On the wastewater side, the biggest expense is $13.4 million for Phase I upgrades already underway at the wastewater treatment plant.
Other wastewater projects include:
• High Priority Pipeline Replacement — $3.3 million
• Pipeline and Pump Station for Recycled Water — $1.7 million
• Sewer Replacement Program — $1.2 million
• Crinella Lift Station Improvements — $1.1 million
• Wastewater Treatment Plant Pond Cleaning, Decommissioning and Repurposing — $1 million
The full project list is available
on the city’s website.
The committee has agreed on those funding goals, but not on how to achieve them. The rate structure is still subject to discussion and public input.
Eight families helped build their new homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court.
Barry Eberling
Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered before the start of the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St Helena. The project saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first-time home buyers help to build their own townhomes an in example of "sweat equity."
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry spoke during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle speaks Monday in St. Helena during the opening ceremony for the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered for photos during the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St. Helena. The new residents are local workers who contributed their own labor toward constructing the townhouses.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring speaks Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in the city.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Visitors walk through one of the new units inside the Brenkle Court housing project in St. Helena during an opening ceremony on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena listened to speakers during the project’s formal ground opening Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor looks at the floor plans of homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court development on Monday during its formal opening.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor tours the kitchen of a unit inside Brenkle Court, a St. Helena self-help housing development that officially opened Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks past the Brenkle Court description plaque during the grand opening of the housing project in St. Helena on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. Eight local workers who are first-time home buyers helped build their own townhomes at the complex.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson, a founding member of the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle accepts a plaque Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson a founding member of the non-profit Our Town speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Invited guests gather before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry chats with Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Our Town Board of Directors President Jordan Bentley speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Senator Bill Dodd and California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speak during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks across the threshold of a new home during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!