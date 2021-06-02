St. Helena veterans honored on Memorial Day

The St. Helena American Legion didn't hold its usual Memorial Day event at the cemetery so as to avoid a large crowd.

But that doesn’t mean local veterans were forgotten.

The St. Helena Public Cemetery Association organized a low-key event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in which a steady stream of visitors placed flowers on the graves of veterans, loved ones and prominent St. Helenans.

Each grave belonging to a known veteran was decorated with an American flag.

Jeff Cartwright came from Clearlake to pay tribute to his great-grandmother Georgia Young, the matriarch of his family, and the male members of the family, who all served in the Navy. Many of them worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, which was booming in the early 20th century.

“A lot of World War II veterans over there,” he said, pointing at the family plot where veterans like Andrew Jackson Cole are buried.

Cartwright and his family pay their respects at least once a year. Considering the family was active in the military, it seemed fitting to do so on Memorial Day.