No new St. Helena ballots were included in the Friday's updated vote tally, which still shows incumbent Mayor Alan Galbraith leading City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth by 16 votes.
Galbraith still has 539 votes (50.75 percent) and Ellsworth still has 523 votes (49.25 percent).
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said some of the remaining St. Helena ballots will be included in the next vote tally posted Tuesday afternoon. The mayoral election is so close that the outcome might not be certain until the election is certified the week of Nov. 26.