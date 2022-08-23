St. Helena voters will choose between Dohring and Hall for mayor

The deadline to file for St. Helena’s City Council election has now passed, and the stage is set for a head-to-head mayoral contest between Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmember Eric Hall.

Meanwhile, incumbent Councilmember Anna Chouteau and St. Helena residents William “Billy” Summers and Amy Beaudine will compete for two available council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot.

One of those seats is Dohring’s, so if he loses the mayoral race he will be off the council. If Hall loses, he will serve out the remaining two years on his regular council term.

Incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is not running for re-election or for a regular council seat. He has endorsed Dohring in the mayoral race.

Financing reports are sparse this early in the campaign. Dohring reported raising and spending no money through June 30, and Hall has reported only a single $1,000 donation from Sheree Waterson on Sunday.

Chouteau, who ran a separate campaign for a Napa County Board of Supervisors seat in the June primary, reported no donations to her council campaign and only a single $12 expenditure between Jan. 1 and June 30. Her council campaign has $2,129 on hand dating back to her 2018 campaign.

Summers and Beaudine haven’t filed any campaign finance reports yet.