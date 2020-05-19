St. Helena warns of brief water shutdown Wednesday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Helena Public Works Department will begin a water main repair and flushing starting Wednesday, May 20, through Thursday, May 21. Work will take place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The city will be replacing a section of the 12-inch transmission line that runs from Rutherford to Pratt Avenue at 887 St. Helena Highway. This work will require the main to be shut down for a section of it to be replaced. A 12” inline valve will be added during the replacement.

According to the city, 6,700 feet of the main will be shut down, affecting 195 customer addresses, both residential and commercial. The city forecasts the flushing of approximately 118,000 gallons of water needed for disinfection.

This work is in response to a leak that occurred May 14. The city appreciates customers' patience as it works to improve the quality of drinking water provided to the residents and businesses of St. Helena.