St. Helena water customers have penalties forgiven after repairing water leaks

For conscientious St. Helena water customers, there’s no more terrifying sound than the drip-drip of a water leak.

Except, perhaps, for the silence of a leak that goes undetected as the water meter quietly spins, racking up tremendous water penalties under St. Helena’s Phase II water emergency.

“It’s alarming. All of us have to be so much more on top of water and making sure we’re proactive,” said City Councilmember Anna Chouteau during Friday’s meeting of the Water Advisory Board, which has the power to waive penalties for water customers who experience leaks and act promptly to fix them.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

As an example of a proactive customer, Chouteau praised St. Helena resident Ana Scofield, who immediately fixed a water leak at her home, then found and fixed a second leak a few days later. Scofield also capped an irrigation line she hadn’t used since 2013.

Scofield’s $4,738 penalty was one of six waived on Friday. In each case, applicants demonstrated how quickly they acted to repair the leaks. In each case, the Water Advisory Board waived their entire penalty.