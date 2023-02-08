The committee guiding St. Helena’s ongoing utility rate study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the firehouse.

The City Council-appointed committee will help shape water and wastewater rates for the next five years. The committee is still discussing potential rate structures before it makes a recommendation to the council.

One of the key decisions is whether to charge tiered water rates, in which the cost of water on a per-unit basis goes up as a customer uses more.

The current rates, adopted in 2016, are not tiered. Critics say that puts an unfair burden on conscientious water users and doesn’t provide enough of an incentive for high-volume users to conserve.

The city’s consultant at the time said tiered rates would not be legally defensible due to a 2015 court decision that struck down San Juan Capistrano’s water rates for violating Proposition 218, which prohibits government agencies from imposing charges that exceed the actual cost of providing a service.

The city’s advisers for the current water study, from the consulting firm Raftelis, have a different take. They agree that there needs to be a rational nexus between rates and the cost of providing service, but they say that doesn’t rule out tiered rates, which many California water agencies use.

A rate structure the committee reviewed in January included tiered rates for residential and non-residential users. Consultants said the standard practice is to use tiered rates for residential users but not for non-residential customers, who are instead charged based on their customer class — office, school, retail, restaurant, etc.

The committee also needs to decide whether the city can charge different rates to customers based on which water source they use. Groundwater from the Stonebridge wells is the cheapest to produce, Napa contract water is the most expensive, and water from Bell Canyon Reservoir is in the middle.

However, it’s not a simple matter of charging each customer one of three rates, since water from those three sources is intermingled in the city’s water system.

After Thursday’s meeting, the committee will meet again at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the firehouse.

