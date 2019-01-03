Beth Cook of St. Helena got word that she was ready to deliver her baby, Romy Arrow Johnson, just after midnight on Jan. 1.
Romy, daughter of 39-year-old parents Cook and Shawn Johnson, was born a happy, healthy baby at 20 inches tall, and 7 pounds and 12 ounces.
“It was just amazing. For the first hour, she was laying with me and it’s just a magical moment,” Cook said. “It’s hard to describe almost — just totally in love.”
Cook’s due date was originally Christmas Day. She didn’t discover that she was so close to giving birth until coming by Adventist Health St. Helena for routine tests.
Things moved slowly until Cook got her epidural nearly eight hours into her visit. Nurses rushed to prepare things for her birth, inadvertently knocking over a table of beverages and refreshments in the process after tripping over a cord.
They joked that Romy could be the first Napa Valley baby of 2019.
“It went really fast,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”
Johnson and Cook, who was once one of four girls in her class named Elizabeth, wanted to give their daughter a name that others didn’t have.
“That’s how I became ‘Beth,’” Cook said. “I didn’t want that to happen to her.”
They settled on Romy, a name more common in Europe, because it sounded to them like a name that sounded nice for a little girl and a strong, powerful woman.
Both Cook and Johnson come from families with a tradition of picking middle names that start with the letter “A.” The outdoorsy couple settled on Arrow — “a hippie middle name” reminiscent of nature and the outdoors, Johnson said.
Cook ordered Romy sheets printed with pink and gold arrows before they settled on the name.
Cook and Johnson were set up on a blind sushi date almost four years ago.
Both work at wineries and love the small-town feel of St. Helena, which is centrally located and has good hiking and camping spots, the couple said.
“There’s something special about St. Helena,” she said.
They look forward to bringing Romy on their outdoor adventures and instilling in their daughter a love for the land.