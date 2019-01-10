Try 1 month for 99¢
City of St. Helena

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena Water Department will begin Water Distribution Main flushing starting Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 25.

Water main flushing will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The purpose of the Water Main Flushing Program is to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses. The flushing process may cause discolored water and a reduction in pressure. The discoloration of the water will be temporary and is not harmful.

If the condition persists, call the St. Helena Public Works Department at 968-2658.

The city appreciates customers' patience as it works to improve the quality of drinking water.

