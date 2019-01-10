The St. Helena Water Department will begin Water Distribution Main flushing starting Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 25.
Water main flushing will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The purpose of the Water Main Flushing Program is to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses. The flushing process may cause discolored water and a reduction in pressure. The discoloration of the water will be temporary and is not harmful.
If the condition persists, call the St. Helena Public Works Department at 968-2658.
The city appreciates customers' patience as it works to improve the quality of drinking water.