St. Helenans begin to assess damage as fires smolder on outskirts of town

Uncontained wildfires attacked the edges of a partially evacuated St. Helena Monday morning, as Spring Mountain and areas east of Silverado Trail showed signs of heavy damage and the mayor reported “devastating” losses.
Flames and smoke were visible on Spring Mountain, where there were reports that homes and other structures had burned in the Boysen Fire that started Sunday night. Extensive bulldozer lines have been cut on the west side of town to reduce potential fire spread, the city reported Monday afternoon.
By dawn on Monday, the Glass Fire to the east had jumped the Napa River near Pratt Avenue.
The entire city had lost power, and much of the west side was under a mandatory evacuation. PG&E said it expected to restore power to most customers affected by the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) by 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Residents were encouraged to check cityofsthelena.org and monitor Nixle for updates on the city’s status. Information is also available via the Everbridge mobile app and a sign in front of the St. Helena Police Department.
“The City of St. Helena is closely monitoring and responding to the situation and are calmly managing any needed evacuations,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “We are thankful for all the continued cooperation throughout Napa County. The loss of homes and businesses around St. Helena is devastating. My deepest condolences to those who have experienced loss due to the Glass Fire. With visible fire and heavy smoke, we understand these are unsettling times. We want to remind folks to remain calm, alert and responsive.”
The St. Helena Fire Department has staged two engines on both the east and west sides of town to deal with spot fires. The station remains fully staffed with the city's 28 fire personnel.
Damage reports were still trickling in by mid-Monday. The Angwin Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that Adventist Health St. Helena, Pacific Union College and Elmshaven were all intact as of Monday morning.
However, the department said Deer Park was “heavily impacted” in the Crystal Springs area and along Deer Park Road into Crestmont, where about a half-dozen homes were lost. Foothills Adventist Elementary School lost its main building, according to the department. Photos on social media showed Deer Park’s Haven thrift store and the Community Hall fully engulfed.
Due to heavy smoke, the City of St. Helena was offering N95 masks at the police department on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a limit of one per person.
Pratt Avenue resident Tom Hoppe pointed to a charred area that caught on fire before dawn Monday not far from his house. In a stroke of luck, there was already a fire truck nearby.
“I was here with a shovel trying to put it out when the firemen came and put it out for me,” Hoppe said. “Those guys saved it. If they hadn’t been here already, that house would have been gone and who knows if my house would have been next.”
At Safeway, which was open at least temporarily on generator power, Jake Scheideman of St. Helena Cyclery was loading up on food and heading to the fire department to cook breakfast for firefighters.
“Eggs, bacon, hash browns, orange juice,” Scheideman said before driving away.
Outside the store, David Epps said he was looking for a hot cup of coffee. He lives at the top of Spring Mountain, which was evacuated Sunday night.
The last time he was up there, “the house was still standing, but the fire was burning and it was almost at it,” with no firefighters in sight, he said.
Tony Montelli spent Sunday fighting the fire along Silverado Trail, across from where Chateau Boswell burned.
“When the Chateau lit up, everything around it burned,” he said. “Those trees just exploded. It was fast. Within seconds, it exponentially grew.”
Montelli’s wife and children left town at 2 a.m. Monday when the view of the fire from Fulton Lane became too ominous. Montelli watered down their yards, then went downtown and climbed to the top of the Odd Fellows to assess the threats.
“Besides the fire on Pratt and what’s threatening behind Sylvaner, I think St. Helena’s pretty safe, especially with the power out,” he said. “I know it’s inconvenient, but I was stoked when it went out.”
At the end of Adams Street near the library, a few men were watching the hills burn to the east.
“Every black column over there is someone’s house going up,” one of them said.
Ryan Orluck of Napa watched the Glass Fire tear through an area he’d visited on Friday, when he’d looked at a home he was thinking about buying.
“It’s right in that area where you can see the smoke,” he said.
According to a statement from the city, the Boysen Fire has “impacted” St. Helena’s Lower Reservoir along Spring Mountain Road, forcing the suspension of raw water use from the reservoir.
A shelter is available at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St. in Napa. The UpValley Family Centers is closed, but the staff can be reached via office cell phones at 266-2871 or 291-9424.
Watch Now: Caltrans in the era of wildfire
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!