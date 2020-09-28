St. Helenans begin to assess damage as fires threaten outskirts of town

Due to heavy smoke, the City of St. Helena was offering N95 masks at the police department on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a limit of one per person.

Pratt Avenue resident Tom Hoppe pointed to a charred area that caught on fire before dawn Monday not far from his house. In a stroke of luck, there was already a fire truck nearby.

“I was here with a shovel trying to put it out when the firemen came and put it out for me,” Hoppe said. “Those guys saved it. If they hadn’t been here already, that house would have been gone and who knows if my house would have been next.”

At Safeway, which on Monday morning was open at least temporarily on generator power, Jake Scheideman of St. Helena Cyclery was loading up on food and heading to the fire department to cook breakfast for firefighters.

“Eggs, bacon, hash browns, orange juice,” Scheideman said before driving away.

Outside the store, David Epps said he was looking for a hot cup of coffee. He lives at the top of Spring Mountain, which was evacuated Sunday night.

The last time he was up there, “the house was still standing, but the fire was burning and it was almost at it,” with no firefighters in sight, he said.