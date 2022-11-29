St. Helenans call for city to create water commission

The city of St. Helena has committees devoted to sustainability, parks and the library. A group of citizens is asking: Why not water?

St. Helena resident Garry Rose pitched the idea of a Water and Wastewater Commission to the City Council on Nov. 22, at a meeting that occurred after the deadline for last week’s Star.

St. Helena’s water and wastewater budgets total $35 million, which is double the size of the General Fund, Rose said, speaking on behalf of a group that’s been meeting since February.

He said a commission would make recommendations to the council on water and wastewater policies, budgets and capital projects.

Rose said a commission would boost public engagement, provide institutional memory about water issues and projects, improve follow-up on ongoing issues, foster two-way communication between citizens and the council, reduce dependence on consultants, and save staff time.

About 20 St. Helenans endorsed Rose’s request in written and spoken comments, citing the need for public participation in managing the town’s water supply in an era of chronic water scarcity.

“Communication is key,” Maria Villegas said. “We as citizens need to have input as to what’s going on with our water right now.”

Public meeting rules prevented councilmembers from discussing the proposal in depth, but they signaled their willingness to at least entertain the idea at a future meeting.

With regular turnover among the council, staff and members of the community, “having some redundancy, having more folks understand where the ball is, so to speak, is going to be helpful,” Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said.

“Water obviously is the most critical aspect of what we do,” he added.

St. Helena has been in a Phase I water emergency since June 2020 and spent more than a year in Phase II, which imposed mandatory rationing.

A temporary Water and Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee is meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the firehouse to talk about an ongoing rate study. That committee will be disbanded once its work is done.