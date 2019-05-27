True heroism has little to do with conventional notions of glory and honor, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces officer told St. Helenans Monday during American Legion Post 199’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
“A real hero is someone who stands for what they believe in, regardless of what others think,” Napa resident Bill Chadwick said, citing paralyzed Vietnam veteran and anti-war activist Ron Kovic as an example.
Chadwick, a retired lieutenant colonel and graduate of West Point, addressed a crowd of several hundred at the St. Helena Cemetery.
He was the featured speaker at a ceremony that also included two performances by the St. Helena High School choir, prayers by American Legion Chaplain Sean Collins and Calvary Christian Chapel’s Steve Sager and comments by high school students George Conwell and Juliana Cortez.
Chadwick shared his own memories of military service: packing a rucksack “with the heavy stuff at the bottom,” assembling and disassembling an M-16, and cooking over a can of Sterno or a piece of C-4 plastic explosive.
“The warrior spirit, the smell of coffee breath under a poncho with a red-filtered flashlight making a map check,” he said. “The scent of fear in the C-130 standing up for a night jump with equipment into God only knows what kind of drop zone, and it’s your own body you smell. Oftentimes the only reason you did tough things was because your buddies did them.”
Chadwick said he endured fear, doubt, pain and deprivation because his West Point roommate was enduring the same hardships. That camaraderie sustained him, as it has other veterans.
“Personally, my actions in my war in El Salvador and Nicaragua have had far-ranging effects, good and bad, not only for those two countries but have affected our nation in adverse ways as well,” Chadwick said. “I shudder to think on the bad I caused and try to make up for it every day.”
Veterans and their families laid wreaths in honor of the local soldiers who died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.
Post 199’s rifle squad fired a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of “Taps.” After the ceremony, the public was invited to lunch at the American Legion Hall.
Chadwick closed with a quote by the late author Herman Wouk that's inscribed on a bench at Arlington National Cemetery: “The beginning of the end of war lies in remembrance.”
“Please make today your own version of a memory that inspires, fortifies, enriches, and prepares you to go out and do something for all of us,” he said. “Make the effort to share your time, talent and treasure with the less fortunate you see and encounter each and every day.”