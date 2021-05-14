St. Helenans prioritize fire, police services

A recent survey asked St. Helenans to describe their priorities for city services, given the funding constraints imposed by the pandemic.

Fire and police services ranked highest, followed by road repairs, parks, preservation of open space and farmlands, keeping the streets clean, and providing affordable housing.

Asked to name the three most important issues facing the community in the coming year, respondents listed 81 business-related comments (economic vitality, filling vacant storefronts), 74 about water (high price, lack of supply), 60 about housing, 55 about fire, and 38 about budget and finance.

St. Helena won high marks for its overall quality and safety, but low marks for housing affordability and availability.

The 440 respondents, who responded online and on paper, were not a representative sample of St. Helena's population. Less than 5% were under the age of 30, nearly 80% identified themselves as white, and women outnumbered men more than 2 to 1.