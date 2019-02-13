RV to Paradise

Starting Thursday, tax-deductible donations can be made at FWUNV.org or checks can be mailed to FWUNV, specified for RV to Paradise, and mailed to P.O. Box 383, St. Helena, CA 94574.

For information about donating a vehicle to the project, email Susan Davis at lebazaar1@gmail.com. For general information, email Anne Carr at acarriver@gmail.com.