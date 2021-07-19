St. Helenans rally against Pacaso

Activists gather on Sunday outside of a Pacaso house on Kearney Street to protest the home-sharing start-up. St. Helenans were joined by anti-Pacaso demonstrators from Napa and Sonoma. Pacaso allows fractional owners to buy shares in a limited liability company that owns a house. Detractors say Pacaso houses are indistinguishable from timeshares. The company claims its houses are not timeshares and cater to people who otherwise couldn't afford a second home. Pacaso sued the City of St. Helena in April for classifying its houses as timeshares, which are prohibited in St. Helena.