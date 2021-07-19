 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helenans rally against Pacaso

St. Helenans rally against Pacaso

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helenans protest against Pacaso
Submitted photo

Activists gather on Sunday outside of a Pacaso house on Kearney Street to protest the home-sharing start-up. St. Helenans were joined by anti-Pacaso demonstrators from Napa and Sonoma. Pacaso allows fractional owners to buy shares in a limited liability company that owns a house. Detractors say Pacaso houses are indistinguishable from timeshares. The company claims its houses are not timeshares and cater to people who otherwise couldn't afford a second home. Pacaso sued the City of St. Helena in April for classifying its houses as timeshares, which are prohibited in St. Helena.

Take a look at the progress of townhomes (and commercial space) under construction in downtown Napa. Known as Register Square, the units start in the high $700,000 price range.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News