St. Helenans rally around Whitt after hit-and-run injury

The St. Helena community is rallying around Garrett Whitt, an outgoing and popular freelance sportswriter who was injured in a hit-and-run downtown on the night of May 24.

Whitt, who has cerebral palsy, was crossing Main Street at Spring Street in his motorized wheelchair when a car hit him in the crosswalk. Whitt broke his tibia and fibula and is recovering in a rehab facility at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Whitt has a difficult recovery ahead of him, but friends say physical challenges are nothing new to him. Ray Particelli calls him “tough as nails.”

“Every morning he gets up, locks horns with life and wins,” Particelli said.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle last Thursday. It’s described as a silver or sand-colored Toyota Camry from 1999-2001 with noticeable damage on its front left bumper.

Whitt’s friends started a GoFundMe campaign this weekend to pay for a new motorized wheelchair — Whitt’s was totaled in the hit-and-run — and cover the cost of in-home care during his recovery.

As of Wednesday, the campaign had raised more than $18,000.

“I can’t think of anybody who’s more equipped to battle this than G-Man,” said former Star sports reporter Vince D’Adamo. “He’s been handicapped his entire life and he hasn’t let that get him down, so I don’t think he’s going to let this get him down either.”

D’Adamo worked alongside Whitt for 11 years. Their working relationship turned into a lasting friendship. D'Adamo has been in touch with Whitt since his injury and says he's in good spirits.

“You’re not going to find a more real person than G-Man,” D’Adamo said. “He has such a great heart. He’s always thinking of others. He’s the type of guy where if you do right by him, there’s no question he’ll return the favor.”

Friends say they've never heard Whitt complain about the grueling hardships of living with cerebral palsy.

“No one has any idea the battles he has every day,” Particelli said. “The fact that he comes out of his house and has a smile on his face for everybody he runs into is unbelievable.”

A passionate and knowledgeable sports fan (especially of USC and Duke), Whitt has a strong rapport with St. Helena’s student-athletes because he cares about them and is always honest with them, even when everyone else is trying to pump them up, Particelli said.

“He respects them and tells it like it is, and student-athletes in this day and age appreciate that,” Particelli said.

Jim Gamble, a former Saints basketball coach and member of the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame, called Whitt “inspiring” and “a warrior.”

“Every day must be so darn tiring for him and he never lets it get him down,” Gamble said. “He’s tougher than anyone, and he’s going to bounce back from this.”

The hit-and-run that injured Whitt remains under investigation. Anybody who was operating an in-car camera in the Main/Spring area between 8:50 and 9:15 p.m. on May 24 is asked to call the St. Helena Police Department at 967-2850.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

