St. Helenans react to code changes affecting housing density, design

The public is weighing in on proposed sweeping changes to St. Helena's zoning code.

The proposed edits would provide more objective design standards, comply with new state laws that promote housing, rezone a few neighborhoods, and change the way the city regulates short-term rentals, downtown parking and signs.

Some of the changes reflect new state laws that limit local restrictions on housing and allow higher density in single-family residential neighborhoods.

The new legislation “has in some ways taken away the city’s ability to stop growth,” Planning Director Maya DeRosa told the City Council and Planning Commission during a Dec. 7 hearing.

For example, SB 9 limits regulations on residential lot splits.

“A lot of the community is not aware that their neighbor can, without a public hearing, actually build a second full-sized house and even add an ADU (accessory dwelling unit) or junior ADU,” DeRosa said.

Other zoning code changes would implement policies contained in the new General Plan. For example, the new code would enhance the city’s Historic Preservation Overlay and introduce a preservation ordinance addressing exterior changes to historic properties.

In response to public comments, the council agreed to scrap a proposal to rezone the Dean York/Palmer/Boyson/Spring Mountain area, which would have increased the allowable density.

Residents raised concerns about increasing housing density in a scenic area on the outskirts of town that’s already at high risk for wildfires.

Increasing the density “would really change the feel, the essence of our neighborhood,” Jeff Whitehead said.

Other members of the public said the proposed design standards, which would guide new construction, don’t do justice to St. Helena’s eclectic architectural character.

“We have big houses next to bungalows. We have historic buildings next to modern structures. We have vineyards next to a housing development,” Polly Ogden said. “That makes us unique. We’re not a new town where you can (apply) standards and make it all look alike.”

Daniel Hale, a former planning commissioner, said the proposed standards would “snuff out” non-conforming aspects of St. Helena’s buildings, which he called “place-defining curious moments.”

“A lot of my fellow design professionals are terrifically concerned about many aspects of this draft code,” said Hale, who asked for the city to allow more time for fine-tuning.

Councilmember Anna Chouteau agreed that the design standards need more work. She said city codes need to protect St. Helena’s unique neighborhoods and prevent a single “cookie-cutter” house style from prevailing.

The City Council and Planning Commission will hold a follow-up hearing in January or early February.