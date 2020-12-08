St. Helenans share experiences with racism, implicit bias

St. Helena native Luis Hurtado has grown accustomed to people being surprised that he works at the management level for a local wine company.
“They’ll want to talk to the manager. ‘Yes, how can I help you?’ ‘Oh, you’re the manager.’ They’ll have a totally surprised look on their face. Me being of Mexican descent – they’re very surprised,” he said.
Hurtado and other St. Helenans shared their experiences with racism and implicit bias on Dec. 3 during an unprecedented City Council roundtable on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Dec. 3 virtual meeting was moderated by Tiffany Hoang, co-founder of CircleUp Education, an Oakland-based social enterprise hired by the city after the council declared racism a “public health threat” in October.
Latino, Black and indigenous people talked about their experiences, thanked the council for opening a dialogue, and suggested ways the city could create a more equitable community.
Some called for a keener understanding of St. Helena’s history. For example, Latino contributions to the St. Helena community are nothing new, Hurtado said.
“It’s built on our backs,” he said. “That’s part of the history of why this valley is where it’s at.”
Charlie Toledo, director of the Suscol Intertribal Council, mentioned the “overt racism that exists in this community, mostly based on ignorance.”
Local school curriculum fails to recognize the “mass genocide” of more than 40,000 indigenous people who’d lived in the Napa Valley for 10,000 years, Toledo said. Even the name those people are remembered by, Wappo, is a misnomer originating from the Spanish word guapo, meaning handsome, she said.
“The absence of any accurate curriculum or verbiage is the clearest line to systemic racism,” Toledo said.
Julio Olguin, who was born in St. Helena to Mexican immigrants, said racial bias and microaggressions are so common “that it’s just something you get used to.” Even after years of embracing his complex heritage through his work as a school board trustee, coach and nonprofit director, “it’s still challenging for me to open up and talk about race,” he said.
“I’m happy and encouraged that we’ll be having more of these conversations,” he said.
Educator Lilea Heine talked about her non-binary child who was asked by school staff to wear basketball shorts over their leggings “to appear more sporty and in hopes of being more socially accepted.”
“That got my gears turning on how we can create an environment in our classrooms … that is accepting to everyone,” she said.
Looking for solutions
Heine works for the Napa County Office of Education, and she said was encouraged that early childhood educators are receiving anti-bias training and classroom materials promoting diverse curriculum.
Hurtado suggested that St. Helena’s Latino police officers introduce themselves to the community and develop a relationship with local Latinos, following the example of longtime officer Ramon Jovel.
Amy Denney-Zuniga, rector at Grace Episcopal Church, said the community needs to “do our homework” and come to terms with St. Helena’s history.
She suggested installing a plaque commemorating St. Helena’s former Chinatown, whose residents were driven out of town in the late 19th century, and bringing together Latino leaders and business owners.
It’s going to up to people in power to bring about change, said Malcolm McClain, a biracial eighth-grade science teacher at RLS Middle School. He thanked the council for starting the discussion.
“You’re got to stick with it. You’ve got to do the hard work,” he said. “Because the people who are being impacted — they don’t get a break.”
Norma Ferriz, who works for the UpValley Family Centers and facilitated a small-group session leading up to the council meeting, highlighted some of the things St. Helena is doing right.
She noted that the city invests in the St. Helena Public Library, which she called “a great equalizer,” supports local nonprofits, and recently started providing Spanish interpretation during public meetings.
She proposed further steps such as recruiting more diverse city staff, hiring more full-time bilingual staff at the library, adjusting meeting schedules to increase participation, and creating more opportunities for people from different cultures to interact.
City Manager Mark Prestwich said the council discussion involving racism, discrimination and diversity will resume in early 2021 “to prioritize ideas, receive additional feedback, and begin to build a workplan that advances progress on a number of fronts.”
