St. Helenans share experiences with racism, implicit bias

“It’s built on our backs,” he said. “That’s part of the history of why this valley is where it’s at.”

Charlie Toledo, director of the Suscol Intertribal Council, mentioned the “overt racism that exists in this community, mostly based on ignorance.”

Local school curriculum fails to recognize the “mass genocide” of more than 40,000 indigenous people who’d lived in the Napa Valley for 10,000 years, Toledo said. Even the name those people are remembered by, Wappo, is a misnomer originating from the Spanish word guapo, meaning handsome, she said.

“The absence of any accurate curriculum or verbiage is the clearest line to systemic racism,” Toledo said.

Julio Olguin, who was born in St. Helena to Mexican immigrants, said racial bias and microaggressions are so common “that it’s just something you get used to.” Even after years of embracing his complex heritage through his work as a school board trustee, coach and nonprofit director, “it’s still challenging for me to open up and talk about race,” he said.

“I’m happy and encouraged that we’ll be having more of these conversations,” he said.