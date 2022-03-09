St. Helenans show support for Ukraine

Signs of support for Ukraine are appearing around St. Helena as the democratic nation tries to fend off a Russian invasion that has taken a brutal toll on civilians.

Local kids sold lemonade and cookies next to the Carnegie Building on Sunday to benefit Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which is feeding Ukrainian refugees, and Team Rubicon, which is providing medical care.

Erosion turned its twin wine and beer storefronts into a blue and yellow tribute to the Ukrainian flag and donated 100% of last Thursday’s sales to World Central Kitchen.

In a social media post, Erosion said it “stands with Ukraine” and is watching “the ongoing unprovoked and unwarranted Russian invasion of Ukraine with disgust and disbelief.”

The St. Helena Rotary Club is spreading the word that Rotary International has set up a Disaster Fund for Ukraine, with all donations going directly to Rotary Clubs in Ukraine and bordering countries. The local clubs will make sure the funds are put to best use. To donate, go to rotary.org/en.

Makeshift Ukrainian flags started to pop up around town, including in front of David Gold's veterinary clinic along Highway 29, where a wine barrel was decorated with the flag's distinctive blue and yellow color scheme.

