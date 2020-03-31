St. Helenans socialize at a distance under shelter-at-home order

“I can’t imagine having a house full of teenagers right now,” Cognetti said. “People need something to do as a family.”

With its gym closed, St. Helena Fitness has transformed into Saint Fit on the Go, with personal training via Facetime, daily home workouts via Zoom for members, $10 drop-in workouts via Zoom for non-members, free workouts via Instagram Live, and custom workout plans via email.

“We essentially created a whole new business overnight,” said owner Michael Gastelum. “It takes some creativity to replicate a lot of the moves we do at the gym at home, but we’ve gotten it done.”

Participation has grown steadily during the first week, Gastelum said. Apps like Zoom and Facetime allow for the same caliber of safe, personalized workout available at a gym.

“Even though we don’t have that one-on-one personal contact, we can still see that they’re doing the exercise with the proper form,” Gastelum said.

The statewide shelter-at-home order does allow people to go outside and get fresh air, as long as they maintain social distancing. Honig said she and her friends have been going to the cemetery together, maintaining six feet of separation as they reflect on the generations of St. Helenans who endured their own tribulations.